We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
RD136FGD1
22.5L 抽濕機 (韓國製造)
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
抽濕量 (公升/每日) - 26.7℃/ RH60%
13
-
抽濕量 (公升/每日) - 30℃/ RH80%
22.5
-
能源效益標籤
一級能源標籤
-
運作類型
壓縮機
-
雪種類型
R-134a
-
運作時音量(高/低)
40 / 38
功能
-
濾網
有
-
顯示屏
LED
-
時間制
1 - 8 小時
-
風扇類型
Turbo
-
送風速度調校
2
-
自動關機
有
-
自動除霜
有
-
低溫操作
5℃
-
滿水警報
有
-
水箱安裝
正面
-
易行滑輪
有
抽濕模式
-
自動
有
-
乾衣
有
-
集中
有
尺寸 & 重量
-
機身尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深) (mm)
361 x 558 x 287
-
重量 (kg)
18.0