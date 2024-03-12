About Cookies on This Site

反傳統式雪櫃 / 壓縮機 – 10年保養

規格

評論

支援

GC-B379SLQK

所有規格

冰格

  • Extra Freezer Drawer

    1

  • Normal Ice Tray

    1

  • Transparent Drawer (Dot)

    3

一般規格

  • 雪櫃類別

    反傳統雙門式

  • 能源效益級別

    2

容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    313

  • 冰格

    124

  • 冷藏格

    189

淨容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    269

  • 冰格

    86

  • 冷藏格

    183

主要功能

  • Temp control - Electronic

    Yes

  • Digital Sensors

    4

  • Super Freezing

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Digital Display

    LED 88

  • Controller Type

    Button

  • Color(LED/LCD)

    Green(LED)

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

體積

  • 體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    595*1737*643

  • 淨重 (公斤)

    69

冷藏格

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    2

  • Door basket - Transparent

    5

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    1

  • Lamp

    PCB LED

  • Dairy Box

    1

  • Bucket, Dairy

    1

  • Vitamin Plus

    1

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Guide TV

    1

  • Vegetable Crisper

    Drawer (Transparent)

  • Egg tray

    1

