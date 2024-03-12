We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GC-B409SLQK
反傳統式雪櫃 / 壓縮機 – 10年保養
(0)
所有規格
冰格
-
Extra Freezer Drawer
1
-
Normal Ice Tray
1
-
Transparent Drawer (Dot)
3
一般規格
-
雪櫃類別
反傳統雙門式
-
能源效益級別
2
容量 (公升)
-
合共
354
-
冰格
124
-
冷藏格
230
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
311
-
冰格
86
-
冷藏格
225
主要功能
-
Temp control - Electronic
Yes
-
Digital Sensors
4
-
Super Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Digital Display
LED 88
-
Controller Type
Button
-
Color(LED/LCD)
Green(LED)
-
Reversible Door
Yes
體積
-
體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
595*1907*643
-
淨重 (公斤)
75
冷藏格
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
3
-
Door basket - Transparent
7
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
1
-
Door basket - Bottle Guide
1
-
Lamp
PCB LED
-
Dairy Box
1
-
Bucket, Dairy
1
-
Vitamin Plus
1
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
Guide TV
1
-
Vegetable Crisper
Drawer (Transparent)
-
Egg tray
1