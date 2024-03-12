About Cookies on This Site

209L 上置式冷凍型 線性變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

規格

評論

支援

209L 上置式冷凍型 線性變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

GN-C222SLCN

209L 上置式冷凍型 線性變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

(0)

總結

列印
冷藏室容量
165 公升
冷凍室容量
44 公升
尺寸(毫米)
555 x 1520 x 585
保養
3 年全機, 10 年線性變頻壓縮機

所有規格

基本資訊

  • 型號

    GN-C222SLCN

  • 系列

    上置式冷凍型雪櫃

  • 名稱

    209L 雙門雪櫃

淨容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    209

  • 冷藏室

    165

  • 冷凍室

    44

容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    225

  • 冷藏室

    169

  • 冷凍室

    56

冷凍系統

  • 類型

    上置式冷凍型雙門雪櫃

  • 壓縮機

    線性變頻式壓縮機

  • 冷凍系統

    無霜冷凍

設計

  • 外觀

    不鏽鋼色

  • 手柄類型

    隱藏式手柄

功能

  • 數碼溫度感應器

  • 快速製冷

  • Door Cooling+™ 機門送風

  • 多重送風

  • 強化玻璃層板

冷藏室

  • 層板

    2

  • 易拉式托盤

    1

  • 櫃門儲存格

    3 (包含雞蛋格)

  • 雞蛋格

  • 內置照明

    LED

冷凍室

  • 層板

    1

  • 櫃門儲存格

    2

  • 製冰格

    旋扭式

標準

  • 能源效益

    一級能源標籤

  • 雪種

    R600a

尺寸及重量

  • 尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(mm)

    555 x 1520 x 585

  • 重量 (kg)

    46

