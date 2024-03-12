We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GN-C222SLCN
209L 上置式冷凍型 線性變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃
(0)
總結
所有規格
基本資訊
-
型號
GN-C222SLCN
-
系列
上置式冷凍型雪櫃
-
名稱
209L 雙門雪櫃
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
209
-
冷藏室
165
-
冷凍室
44
容量 (公升)
-
合共
225
-
冷藏室
169
-
冷凍室
56
冷凍系統
-
類型
上置式冷凍型雙門雪櫃
-
壓縮機
線性變頻式壓縮機
-
冷凍系統
無霜冷凍
設計
-
外觀
不鏽鋼色
-
手柄類型
隱藏式手柄
功能
-
數碼溫度感應器
有
-
快速製冷
有
-
Door Cooling+™ 機門送風
有
-
多重送風
有
-
強化玻璃層板
有
冷藏室
-
層板
2
-
易拉式托盤
1
-
櫃門儲存格
3 (包含雞蛋格)
-
雞蛋格
有
-
內置照明
LED
冷凍室
-
層板
1
-
櫃門儲存格
2
-
製冰格
旋扭式
標準
-
能源效益
一級能源標籤
-
雪種
R600a
尺寸及重量
-
尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(mm)
555 x 1520 x 585
-
重量 (kg)
46