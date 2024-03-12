We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
M461MC19
451L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃
*智能變頻壓縮機 10 年保養(只限零件)。
**10年壓縮機保養服務 - 此服務只包括壓縮機保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件和運輸服務，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。
*LG ThinQ™ 智能家電應用程式適用於 Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) 或更新版本或 iOS 8 或更新版本的兼容智能手機。需要手機及家居 Wi-Fi 數據連接。
*產品圖片可能有別於實際產品。
總結
主要規格
-
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）
700 x 1850 x 700
-
能源效益等級
一級能源標籤
-
壓縮機類型
智能變頻式壓縮機
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
有
所有規格
基本規格
-
控制與顯示
-
櫃門警報
有
-
快速製冷
有
尺寸與重量
-
-
產品重量（千克）
86
功能
-
機門送風+
有
材質與飾面
-
手柄類型
隱藏式手柄
效能
-
雪櫃冰格
-
冰箱燈
LED
-
層架_強化玻璃
有
-
蔬果盒
1
-
蔬果盒（蔬果保濕平衡）
1
-
層架_摺疊
1
智能科技
-
冰箱冰格
-
抽屜_冰箱
3