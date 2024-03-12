About Cookies on This Site

582L 對門式線性變頻壓縮機雪櫃 GC-B207GLQN

所有規格

一般規格

  • 雪櫃類別

    對門式

容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    581

  • 冰格

    228

  • 冷藏格

    353

淨容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    525

  • 冰格

    185

  • 冷藏格

    340

主要功能

  • Temp control - Electronic

    Yes

  • Digital Sensors

    5

  • Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Digital Display

    88 LED (Hidden)

  • Controller Type

    Button

  • Color(LED/LCD)

    White (LED)

  • Handle

    Vista

體積

  • 體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    894*1753*731

  • 淨重 (公斤)

    100

冷藏格

  • Refrigerator Shelves - Fixed

    3

  • Door basket - Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Door basket - Door Bins

    4

  • Lamp

    LED

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Plastic)

    2

  • Cover TV

    Tempered Glass

  • Egg tray

    STD

冰格

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    4

  • Wire shelf

    1

  • Drawers - Sliding Drawer

    2

  • Door Basket

    5

  • Lamp

    LED (1EA)/Top

  • Twist Ice Tray

    Tripple

