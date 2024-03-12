We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GC-B207GLQN
582L 對門式線性變頻壓縮機雪櫃 GC-B207GLQN
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
雪櫃類別
對門式
容量 (公升)
-
合共
581
-
冰格
228
-
冷藏格
353
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
525
-
冰格
185
-
冷藏格
340
主要功能
-
Temp control - Electronic
Yes
-
Digital Sensors
5
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Digital Display
88 LED (Hidden)
-
Controller Type
Button
-
Color(LED/LCD)
White (LED)
-
Handle
Vista
體積
-
體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
894*1753*731
-
淨重 (公斤)
100
冷藏格
-
Refrigerator Shelves - Fixed
3
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Door basket - Door Bins
4
-
Lamp
LED
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Plastic)
2
-
Cover TV
Tempered Glass
-
Egg tray
STD
冰格
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
4
-
Wire shelf
1
-
Drawers - Sliding Drawer
2
-
Door Basket
5
-
Lamp
LED (1EA)/Top
-
Twist Ice Tray
Tripple