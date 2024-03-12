We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GC-B247SLUV
626L 線性變頻壓縮機 對門式雪櫃
(0)
所有規格
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
626
-
冷藏室
406
-
冷凍室
220
冷凍系統
-
類型
對門式
-
壓縮機
線性變頻式
-
冷凍系統
無霜冷凍
規格
-
外觀
銀色
-
顯示屏
LED
-
- 控制器類型
按鍵式
-
- 兒童鎖
有
-
手柄類型
隱藏式手柄
功能
-
溫度控制
電子
-
數碼溫度感應器
6
-
快速製冷
是
-
開門警報
有
冷藏格
-
多重氣流
是
-
層格
4
-
- 強化玻璃
是
-
櫃門儲存格
4 (透明設計)
-
- 2L 大容量瓶格
有
-
- 乳製品儲藏格
1
-
- 瓶裝奶儲藏格
1
-
蔬果格
透明抽屜式
-
內置照明
LED
-
蛋格
有
冰格
-
櫃門儲存格
4
-
獨立抽屜式冰格設計
是
-
- 透明儲藏室
2
-
- 製冰格
1
標準
-
能源標籤
一級能源標籤
尺寸及重量
-
尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(mm)
912 x 1790 x 738
-
重量 (kg)
113