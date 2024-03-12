About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
626L 線性變頻壓縮機 對門式雪櫃

規格

評論

支援

626L 線性變頻壓縮機 對門式雪櫃

GC-B247SLUV

626L 線性變頻壓縮機 對門式雪櫃

(0)
626L 線性變頻壓縮機 對門式雪櫃
列印

所有規格

淨容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    626

  • 冷藏室

    406

  • 冷凍室

    220

冷凍系統

  • 類型

    對門式

  • 壓縮機

    線性變頻式

  • 冷凍系統

    無霜冷凍

規格

  • 外觀

    銀色

  • 顯示屏

    LED

  • - 控制器類型

    按鍵式

  • - 兒童鎖

  • 手柄類型

    隱藏式手柄

功能

  • 溫度控制

    電子

  • 數碼溫度感應器

    6

  • 快速製冷

  • 開門警報

冷藏格

  • 多重氣流

  • 層格

    4

  • - 強化玻璃

  • 櫃門儲存格

    4 (透明設計)

  • - 2L 大容量瓶格

  • - 乳製品儲藏格

    1

  • - 瓶裝奶儲藏格

    1

  • 蔬果格

    透明抽屜式

  • 內置照明

    LED

  • 蛋格

冰格

  • 櫃門儲存格

    4

  • 獨立抽屜式冰格設計

  • - 透明儲藏室

    2

  • - 製冰格

    1

標準

  • 能源標籤

    一級能源標籤

尺寸及重量

  • 尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(mm)

    912 x 1790 x 738

  • 重量 (kg)

    113

LG 為您精選