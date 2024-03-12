About Cookies on This Site

對門式雪櫃 / 變頻式壓縮機 – 10年保養

GR-B207BSJV

所有規格

一般規格

  • 雪櫃類別

    對門式

  • 壓縮機類別

    變頻式壓縮機

  • 超卓能源效益

    一級

  • 機身物料

    VCM高級不銹鋼

淨容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    521

  • 冰格

    181

  • 冷藏格

    340

主要功能

  • 櫃門製冷送風

    Yes

  • 外置輕觸式LED顯示屏

    Yes

  • 數碼溫度感應器

    5

  • 生物防護罩

    Yes

  • 內置LED燈照明

    Yes

  • 強化玻璃層架

    Yes

  • 小食區及酒架

    Yes

  • 濕度控制蔬菜保鮮格

    Yes

  • 雞蛋格

    2

體積

  • 體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    894*1,753*665

  • 體積連手柄 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    894*1,753*725

  • 淨重 (公斤)

    110

