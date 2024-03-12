We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
環保智能變頻壓縮機
LG 智能變頻壓縮機是先進的冷凍系統，根據儲存食品數量及機身內外環境調節溫度。
智能變頻壓縮機擁有 10 年保養，而且噪音更小，讓您的廚房環境更寧靜，輕鬆享受下廚樂趣。
