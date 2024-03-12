About Cookies on This Site

184L 上置式冷凍型 智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

GN-B202SQBB

正面 LG GN-B202SQBB
環保智能變頻壓縮機

LG 智能變頻壓縮機是先進的冷凍系統，根據儲存食品數量及機身內外環境調節溫度。
智能變頻壓縮機擁有 10 年保養，而且噪音更小，讓您的廚房環境更寧靜，輕鬆享受下廚樂趣。

*10年壓縮機保養服務 - 此服務只包括壓縮機保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件和運輸服務，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。

大容量蔬果保鮮格

28 升 大容量蔬果保鮮格，讓您可以一口氣存放更多食物
在雪櫃中仍綽綽有餘！
Moist Balance Crisper™ 濕度控制保鮮格

濕度控制保鮮格內能保持在最佳濕度水平，讓蔬果可保存得更久。   
多重氣流 3

多重冷風口有效將冷空氣傳到
雪櫃的每一個角落，確保食物充分冷卻。

*模擬影片以便理解，實際產品或因個別地區而有所不同。

LED 照明系統

LED 比傳統燈泡更節省能源，運作壽命更長。而頂置式照明設計即使在雪櫃滿載下亦比傳統雪櫃光亮 2.5 倍。

* 圖片僅供參考， 商品以實物為準 。

LG 會員招募1

LG 會員招募 詳情

總結

產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）
555 x 1400 x 585
能源標籤
一級能源標籤
淨容量
184L
壓縮機類型
智能變頻式壓縮機

主要規格

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • 能源效益等級

    一級能源標籤

  • 壓縮機類型

    智能變頻式壓縮機

所有規格

基本規格

  • 能源效益等級

    一級能源標籤

控制與顯示

  • 快速製冷

尺寸與重量

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • 產品重量（千克）

    40

材質與飾面

  • 手柄類型

    隱藏式手柄

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    智能變頻式壓縮機

雪櫃冰格

  • 櫃門儲物籃_透明

    3 (包含雞蛋格)

  • 冰箱燈

    LED

  • 層架_強化玻璃

  • 蔬果盒（蔬果保濕平衡）

    1

冰箱冰格

  • 櫃門儲物籃_透明

    2

  • 層架_強化玻璃

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

