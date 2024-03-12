About Cookies on This Site

210L上置式冷凍型 智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

規格

評論

支援

210L上置式冷凍型 智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

GN-B222SLCL

210L上置式冷凍型 智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

(0)
上置式冷凍型雪櫃
列印

所有規格

淨容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    210

  • 冷藏室

    165

  • 冷凍室

    45

冷凍系統

  • 類型

    上置式冷凍型

  • 壓縮機

    智能變頻式壓縮機

  • 冷凍系統

    無霜冷凍

規格

  • 外觀

    銀色

  • 手柄類型

    隱藏式手柄

功能

  • 溫度控制

    電子

冷藏格

  • 多重氣流

  • 層格

    2

  • - 易拉式托盤

    1

  • - 強化玻璃

  • 櫃門儲存格

    3

  • - 2L 大容量瓶格

  • 蔬果格

    透明抽屜式

  • - 濕度控制蔬菜保鮮設計

  • 除臭功能

    綠離子除臭系統

  • 內置照明

    LED

  • 蛋格

冰格

  • 櫃門儲存格

    2

  • 旋扭式製冰格

    1

標準

  • 能源標籤

    一級能源標籤

尺寸及重量

  • 尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(mm)

    555 x 1520 x 585

  • 重量 (kg)

    47

