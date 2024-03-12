We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GN-B272SLCL
255L上置式冷凍型 智能變頻壓縮機 雙門雪櫃
(0)
所有規格
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
255
-
冷藏室
198
-
冷凍室
57
冷凍系統
-
類型
上置式冷凍型
-
壓縮機
智能變頻式壓縮機
-
冷凍系統
無霜冷凍
規格
-
外觀
銀色
-
手柄類型
隱藏式手柄
功能
-
溫度控制
電子
冷藏格
-
多重氣流
是
-
層格
2
-
- 易拉式托盤
1
-
- 強化玻璃
是
-
櫃門儲存格
4
-
- 2L 大容量瓶格
有
-
蔬果格
透明抽屜式
-
- 濕度控制蔬菜保鮮設計
是
-
除臭功能
綠離子除臭系統
-
內置照明
LED
-
蛋格
有
冰格
-
櫃門儲存格
2
-
旋扭式製冰格
1
標準
-
能源標籤
一級能源標籤
尺寸及重量
-
尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(mm)
555 x 1665 x 620
-
重量 (kg)
50