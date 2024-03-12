We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GN-M392RSHH
傳統式雪櫃 /智能變頻壓縮機 – 10年保養
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
雪櫃類別
傳統雙門式
-
能源效益級別
1
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
Yes
容量 (公升)
-
合共
346
-
冰格
101
-
冷藏格
245
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
323
-
冰格
82
-
冷藏格
241
主要功能
-
Temp control - Electronic
Yes (Exterior)
-
Cooling Function - Green Ion Door Cooling
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
體積
-
體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
608*1711*707
-
淨重 (公斤)
65
冷藏格
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
2
-
Door basket - Transparent
4
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Fresh Room - Compartment
Yes
-
Lamp
Module LED
-
Fruit & Vegetable box - One
One
-
Fruit & Vegetable box - Glass/Plastic
Glass
-
Cover TV
Glass
-
Egg tray
1 piece (8 holes)
冰格
-
Shelf - Plastic
1
-
Door Basket - Transparent
2
-
Lamp
Capsule LED
-
Ice Maker
1 Touch Twist