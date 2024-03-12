About Cookies on This Site

傳統式雪櫃 /智能變頻壓縮機 – 10年保養

規格

評論

支援

GN-M392RSHH

所有規格

一般規格

  • 雪櫃類別

    傳統雙門式

  • 能源效益級別

    1

  • Smart Inverter Compressor

    Yes

容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    346

  • 冰格

    101

  • 冷藏格

    245

淨容量 (公升)

  • 合共

    323

  • 冰格

    82

  • 冷藏格

    241

主要功能

  • Temp control - Electronic

    Yes (Exterior)

  • Cooling Function - Green Ion Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

體積

  • 體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    608*1711*707

  • 淨重 (公斤)

    65

冷藏格

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    2

  • Door basket - Transparent

    4

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Fresh Room - Compartment

    Yes

  • Lamp

    Module LED

  • Fruit & Vegetable box - One

    One

  • Fruit & Vegetable box - Glass/Plastic

    Glass

  • Cover TV

    Glass

  • Egg tray

    1 piece (8 holes)

冰格

  • Shelf - Plastic

    1

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    2

  • Lamp

    Capsule LED

  • Ice Maker

    1 Touch Twist

