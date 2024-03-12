We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
具風格的 DVD 微型音響，並附有 iPod 機座
所有規格
音頻性能
-
功率輸出-總
80W+80W
輸入及輸出
-
音頻輸出-耳機插口 (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
Yes
-
音頻輸入-USB
Yes
-
音頻輸入-可攜式輸入
Yes
-
視頻輸出-Composite
Yes
-
視頻輸出-組件
Yes
-
視頻輸出
Yes
-
iPod24針搖籃式
Yes
-
iPod-底座式
Yes
-
iPod
Yes
-
揚聲器輸出-前左/右
Yes
-
揚聲器輸出-環繞左/右
Yes
-
揚聲器輸出
Yes
方便
-
USB Plus
Yes
-
USB 主機
Yes
-
USB 錄製
Yes
聲音模式
-
均衡模式
User Mode/Normal/Pop/Classic/Rock/Jazz/On Stage/Natural
-
XDSS Plus-XDSS
Yes
-
XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer
Yes
調諧器
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Band-AM(MW)
Yes
-
Band-FM
Yes
-
Band-FM OIRT
Yes
-
Band-RDS
Yes
-
Band
Yes
-
預設-上
Yes
-
預設-下
Yes
-
預設-電台
Yes
-
預設-記憶/清除
Yes
-
預設
Yes
可播放光碟類
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(視頻/VR模式)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(視頻模式)
Yes
-
DVD-音頻
Yes
-
音頻 CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
逐行 JPEG
Yes
影音模式
-
音頻 - MP3
Yes
-
音頻 - WMA
Yes
-
音頻模式
Yes
卡拉OK
-
迴聲音量
Yes
配件
-
FM 天線
Yes
-
AM 環型天線
Yes
-
使用說明書
Yes
-
遙遠控制器
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
RCA 電線(音頻) 紅/白, 2P
Yes
-
RCA 電線(視頻) 黃, 1P
Yes
尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米
-
主機
175x217x260
-
前揚聲器
128x295x250
-
系統
2