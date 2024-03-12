About Cookies on This Site

LG 具風格的微型音響

規格

評論

支援

LG 具風格的微型音響

XC12

LG 具風格的微型音響

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • 功率輸出-總

    5W+5W

輸入及輸出

  • 音頻輸出-耳機插口 (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入-USB

    Yes

  • 揚聲器輸出-前左/右

    Yes

  • 揚聲器輸出-環繞左/右

    Yes

  • 揚聲器輸出

    Yes

方便

  • USB Plus

    Yes

  • USB 主機

    Yes

聲音模式

  • 均衡模式

    User Mode/Flat/Pop/Classic/Rock/Drama/Jazz

  • XDSS Plus-XDSS

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

調諧器

  • RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Band-AM(MW)

    Yes

  • Band-FM

    Yes

  • Band-FM OIRT

    Yes

  • Band-RDS

    Yes

  • Band

    Yes

  • 預設-上

    Yes

  • 預設-下

    Yes

  • 預設-電台

    Yes

  • 預設-記憶/清除

    Yes

  • 預設

    Yes

可播放光碟類

  • 音頻 CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

影音模式

  • 音頻 - MP3

    Yes

  • 音頻 - WMA

    Yes

  • 音頻模式

    Yes

卡拉OK

  • test

    No

配件

  • FM 天線

    Yes

  • AM 環型天線

    Yes

  • 使用說明書

    Yes

  • 遙遠控制器

    Yes

  • 電池

    Yes

尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米

  • 主機

    193x235x146

  • 前揚聲器

    144x238x134

  • 系統

    2

