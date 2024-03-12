About Cookies on This Site

MUSICflow NP5550 智能 Hi-Fi 音效藍牙喇叭

規格

評論

支援

MUSICflow NP5550 智能 Hi-Fi 音效藍牙喇叭

NP5550NC

MUSICflow NP5550 智能 Hi-Fi 音效藍牙喇叭

(0)
MUSICflow P5 Culfit SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 播放時間

    15小時

  • 充電時間

    2.5小時

  • 充電方式

    USB

  • 電池

    3.7V 2100mA 鋰離子電池

揚聲系統

  • 聲道

    2.0

連接

  • LG Music Flow Bluetooth 應用程式

    支援

  • 音訊輸入

    3.5mm

  • 藍牙連接

    支援

  • 多點連接

    支援

  • 同步播放

    支援 (需使用兩個 NP5550 揚聲器)

尺寸及重量

  • 尺寸 (寬x高x深, mm)

    153 x 58 x 59.5

  • 重量 (Kg)

    0.47

配件

  • 使用說明

  • 保用證

  • micro USB 線

