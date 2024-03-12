We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NP5550NC
MUSICflow NP5550 智能 Hi-Fi 音效藍牙喇叭
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
播放時間
15小時
-
充電時間
2.5小時
-
充電方式
USB
-
電池
3.7V 2100mA 鋰離子電池
揚聲系統
-
聲道
2.0
連接
-
LG Music Flow Bluetooth 應用程式
支援
-
音訊輸入
3.5mm
-
藍牙連接
支援
-
多點連接
支援
-
同步播放
支援 (需使用兩個 NP5550 揚聲器)
尺寸及重量
-
尺寸 (寬x高x深, mm)
153 x 58 x 59.5
-
重量 (Kg)
0.47
配件
-
使用說明
有
-
保用證
有
-
micro USB 線
有