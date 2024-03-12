We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG手提藍牙揚聲器 Music Flow P7 (NP7550)
所有規格
尺寸
-
尺寸 (寬x高x深) 毫米
184 x 55 x 63
-
淨重（公斤）
0.71kg
擴音器
-
Channel
2.0CH
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) :
-
-
- Total
20W
-
- Front
Yes (20W)
-
- Passive Radiator
Yes (Dual)
輸入及輸出
-
揚聲器音頻輸入
Portable In (Φ3.5)
-
揚聲器電源
microUSB 5 pin (Female)
顯示
-
種類
LED
電池
-
充電時間
3小時40分鐘
-
電池容量
2600mAh
-
電池壽命
9小時
聲音模式
-
LG Auto Sound Engine
Yes
-
EQ Standard
Yes
-
EQ Voice
Yes
-
EQ User EQ
Yes
電源
-
電源類別
Adapter
-
耗電量 (Power-on mode - Charging status)
10W
-
耗電量 (Power-on mode - Battery status)
2.5W
-
耗電量 (Stand-by mode - Bluetooth function off)
0.03W
音頻格式：藍牙
-
SBC
Yes
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service:
-
-
- Multipoint
Yes
-
- Dual Play
Yes
-
- Range of flow
Yes
-
Update Manager
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote app. (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
方便
-
LGTV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Playback -----
-----
-
- Repeat 1/All
App
-
- Resume
App
-
- Playlist Play
App
-
- Random Play
App
-
- Skip - Fwd/Rev
Set/App
-
- Play/Pause
Set/App
-
Mute
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
配件
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB cable detachable Adaptor
Yes
-
micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)
Yes