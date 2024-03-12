About Cookies on This Site

LG手提藍牙揚聲器 Music Flow P7 (NP7550)

規格

評論

支援

LG手提藍牙揚聲器 Music Flow P7 (NP7550)

NP7550

LG手提藍牙揚聲器 Music Flow P7 (NP7550)

(0)
列印

所有規格

尺寸

  • 尺寸 (寬x高x深) 毫米

    184 x 55 x 63

  • 淨重（公斤）

    0.71kg

擴音器

  • Channel

    2.0CH

  • Power Output (RMS THD 10%) :

    -

  • - Total

    20W

  • - Front

    Yes (20W)

  • - Passive Radiator

    Yes (Dual)

輸入及輸出

  • 揚聲器音頻輸入

    Portable In (Φ3.5)

  • 揚聲器電源

    microUSB 5 pin (Female)

顯示

  • 種類

    LED

電池

  • 充電時間

    3小時40分鐘

  • 電池容量

    2600mAh

  • 電池壽命

    9小時

聲音模式

  • LG Auto Sound Engine

    Yes

  • EQ Standard

    Yes

  • EQ Voice

    Yes

  • EQ User EQ

    Yes

電源

  • 電源類別

    Adapter

  • 耗電量 (Power-on mode - Charging status)

    10W

  • 耗電量 (Power-on mode - Battery status)

    2.5W

  • 耗電量 (Stand-by mode - Bluetooth function off)

    0.03W

音頻格式：藍牙

  • SBC

    Yes

SMART UX

  • Easy Connection & Service:

    -

  • - Multipoint

    Yes

  • - Dual Play

    Yes

  • - Range of flow

    Yes

  • Update Manager

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote app. (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

方便

  • LGTV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Playback -----

    -----

  • - Repeat 1/All

    App

  • - Resume

    App

  • - Playlist Play

    App

  • - Random Play

    App

  • - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Set/App

  • - Play/Pause

    Set/App

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

配件

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB cable detachable Adaptor

    Yes

  • micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)

    Yes

