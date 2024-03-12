We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HLS36W
模擬2.1聲道Sound Bar HLS36W
(0)
所有規格
音頻性能
-
Channel
1.1 (Virtual 2.1CH)
-
總輸出
280W
-
前置喇叭
70Wx2
-
重低音喇叭
140W (Wireless)
訊號及使用者介面
-
國際/本港線路 - up to 480i / 576i
Yes
-
國際/本港線路 - up to 1080p
Yes
輸入& 輸出
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入
Yes
-
視頻輸出 - 視頻
Yes
便利
-
電視音效輸入
Yes
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Yes
聲音模式
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM Plus (Virture)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
影音格式
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
電源
-
待機模式下耗電
0.5W↓
-
耗電
30W
配件
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
無線喇叭掛牆架
Yes
尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米
-
主揚聲器
1000 x 80 x 50
-
超低音揚聲器
196 x 392 x 317