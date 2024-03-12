We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LAP340
LAP340
(0)
所有規格
音頻性能
-
Channel
4.1 聲道
-
總輸出
120W
-
前置喇叭
20W x 2
-
環迴立體喇叭
20W x 2
-
重低音喇叭
20W x 2 (Built in)
輸入& 輸出
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
Yes
-
LED鍵顏色
4 color
-
音頻輸入 - 光學
1
-
Bluetooth (ver. 3.0)
Yes
便利功能
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
聲音模式
-
Natural EQ (MUSIC)
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
Cinema
影音格式
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
電源
-
Type
SMPS
-
待機模式下耗電
0.5W↓
配件
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
Coin Battery
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
尺寸
-
主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm
700 X 35 X 320
-
主揚聲器 - 淨量 (Kg)
3.8