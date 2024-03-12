About Cookies on This Site

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

規格

評論

支援

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

LAS550H

LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS550H

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • Channel

    2.1 聲道

  • 總輸出

    320W

  • 前置喇叭

    60W x 2 (Tweeterx2)

  • 重低音喇叭

    200W (Wireless)

輸入& 輸出

  • 音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 光學

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸入

    Yes

網絡

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

便利功能

  • Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Yes / No

  • Smart UX:

    -

  • - Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • - Bluetooth multi-phone pairing

    Yes

  • - Music Curation

    Yes

  • - FOTA(Firmware On The Air)

    Yes

  • Any TV Remote Compatibility

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Optical)

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D 視頻信號通過

    Yes

  • 備用模式通過音頻、視頻

    Yes

  • 音頻返回頻道(ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • 靜音

    Yes

  • 光暗

    Yes

  • 休眠

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

聲音模式

  • Sound Effect

    Standard / Music / Cinema / Flat / Boost / Treble/Bass / User EQ

  • Night Mode (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Loudness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)

    Yes

影音格式

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • OCG

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

電源

  • 主機：Type

    SMPS 100~240V, 50/64Hz

  • 主機：耗電 - 關機

    0.5W Under

  • 主機：耗電

    27W

  • 重低音：Type

    SMPS 100~240V, 50/64Hz

  • 重低音：耗電 - 關機

    0.5W Under

  • 重低音：耗電

    33W

  • Wireless

    2.4GHz Only

配件

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA4 (Black)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • 無線喇叭掛牆架

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 前置: SPL

    82dB

  • 前置: System

    2Way/Bi-Amping

  • 前置: Tweeter Unit

    20mm PPS Dome

  • 前置: Woofer Unit

    40x100mm/4ohm

  • 前置: Impedance

  • 前置: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • 重低音: Model Name

    S55A2-D

  • 重低音: SPL

    85dB

  • 重低音: System

    Bass Reflex

  • 重低音: Woofer Unit

    6"

  • 重低音: Magnetic Shielding

    Semi Shield

  • 重低音: Impedance

尺寸

  • 主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    890 X 51 X 85

  • 超低音揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    171 x 390 x 261

  • 主揚聲器 - 淨量 (Kg)

    2.8

  • 超低音揚聲器 - 淨重 (Kg)

    5.6

