NB3540
所有規格
音頻性能
-
Channel
2.1 聲道
-
總輸出
320W
-
前置喇叭
80W x 2
-
重低音喇叭
160W (Wireless)
輸入& 輸出
-
顯示
VFD
-
光暗
Yes
-
LED鍵顏色
紅色
-
音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 光學
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
便利功能
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
聲音模式
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard (By pass) / CINEMA (Movie) / MUSIC (Natural) / NEWS (Clear Voice) / SPORTS / BASS
-
D.Loud (Loudness)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)
Yes
影音格式
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
OCG
Yes
電源
-
Type
ADAPTER (25V, 2A)
-
耗電 - 關機
0.5W ↓
配件
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
USB Gender
Yes
-
無線喇叭掛牆架
Yes
便利
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0-300ms
Yes
尺寸
-
主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm
770 x 35 x 75
-
超低音揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm
170 x 360 x 316
-
主揚聲器 - 淨量 (Kg)
1.3
-
超低音揚聲器 - 淨重 (Kg)
5.55