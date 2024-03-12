About Cookies on This Site

35mm 超薄 Sound Bar

規格

評論

支援

35mm 超薄 Sound Bar

NB4530A

35mm 超薄 Sound Bar

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • Channel

    2.1 聲道

  • 總輸出

    310W

  • 前置喇叭

    80W x 2

  • 重低音喇叭

    150W (Wireless)

輸入& 輸出

  • 前版面

    ------------------------------

  • 顯示

    LCD (白色)

  • 光暗

    Yes

  • LED鍵顏色

    紅色

  • 後版面

    ------------------------------

  • 音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入

    1

  • 音頻輸入 - 光學

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • HDMI - 輸出

    1 (A type)

  • HDMI - 輸入

    1 (A type)

便利功能

  • LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • TV Volume OSD sync.(Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    No / Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay (Bluetooth/Optical)

    No / Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • 3D 視頻信號通過

    Yes

  • 備用模式通過音頻、視頻

    Yes

  • 音頻返回頻道(ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • 靜音

    Yes

  • 光暗

    Yes

  • 休眠

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • USB Charge

    Yes

  • 外置硬碟播放

    Yes

  • 光學

    Yes

  • 藍芽 - 接收/發射 (ver. 3.0)

    Yes / No

  • Dynamic Range Control On/Off

    Yes

聲音模式

  • Bass & Sound Enhancement

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

光碟及影音格式

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

電源

  • SMPS

    ADAPTER (25V, 2A)

  • 待機模式下耗電

    0.5W↓

  • 耗電

    DC 25V, 2A

揚聲器

  • 前置: SPL

    80dB/w.m

  • 前置: System

    2Way 3SPK, Sealing Type

  • 前置: Tweeter Unit

    13mm Balance Dome

  • 前置: Woofer Unit

    25*70mm Track

  • 前置: Impedance

  • 前置: Magnetic Shielding

    X

  • 重低音: SPL

    85dB

  • 重低音: System

    Bass Reflex

  • 重低音: Woofer Unit

    7"

  • 重低音: Impedance

  • 重低音: Magnetic Shielding

    Semi Shield

尺寸（寬X高X深）毫米

  • 主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    1038 x 35.4 x 75

  • 超低音揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    221 x 351.5 x 281

  • 淨重 (Kg)

    13.7

LG 為您精選