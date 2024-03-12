About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S77S

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

LG Soundbar S77S

S77S

LG Soundbar S77S

(0)
Soundbar 和重低音喇叭的正面視圖

電視掛牆，螢幕上顯示一個霓虹圖像。在其下方，Soundbar 置於白色層架上。在其右側，奶油色的沙發在客廳中。




在家享受真正的影院級音效

S77S soundbar 專為音效性能而設，外型精美的 soundbar 和重低音喇叭將高質音效完美呈現，帶來逼真的環迴音效。

WOW Orchestra 締造醉人音效

LG Soundbar 與 LG 電視雙劍合璧，成就完美和諧音效。WOW Orchestra 同時利用 LG 電視和 LG Soundbar，帶來極致聆聽體驗，讓您品味聲音的細節。

藍色的聲波從 Sound Bar 和電視中發出，形成各種不同的圖案。

*兼容電視型號：OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2、QNED 99/95/90/85/80。
**請注意，上述服務未必能在您購買時立即提供。需要網絡連接來進行升級。

配合 WOW 介面輕鬆控制

一手掌握，方便操控。只需同一個遙控器，即可透過 LG 電視控制 soundbar。輕輕一按遙控器，就能在電視螢幕看到 soundbar 的功能選單和設定，例如音量控制、檢查連接狀態，甚至選擇不同音效模式。

LG Sound Bar 設定螢幕顯示在壁掛式安裝電視上。Sound Bar 同樣掛在電視下方。

*兼容電視型號：OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2、QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75、NANO 80/75、UHD UR/UQ、FHD 63。
**這項功能可透過電視螢幕檢查 soundbar 狀態及更改設定、進行音量配對 (0 - 100) 及 soundbar 模式控制。
***請注意，上述服務未必能在您購買時立即提供。需要網絡連接來進行升級。

沉浸式環迴音效
搭配 400W 功率和 3.1.3 聲道音效

400W 功率、3.1.3 聲道配合 Dolby Atmos 和 DTS:X 技術，LG Soundbar S77S 為您帶來醉人音效，創造出全新的聲音維度。

一台壁掛式安裝電視懸掛在牆上，Sound Bar 則放置在黑色架子上，面向圖片的右側。Sound Bar 中發出各種形狀的藍色聲波。一個圓頂形藍色聲波完全覆蓋了電視和 Sound Bar。

*Dolby 和 Dolby Vision 是 Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation 的註冊商標。
**雙 D 標誌是 Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation 的商標。

支援 Dolby Atmos
配備三重向上發射聲道

LG Soundbar S77S 的三重向上發射聲道配合 Dolby Atmos 營造更廣闊的音場， 讓您即使安在家中，也能縱享使人沉醉不已的影院級體驗。

LG 電視和 Sound Bar 的 45 度頂視圖。電視正掛在牆上，而 Sound Bar 則在大理石架之上。電視螢幕上正顯示電影場景，圓形的音效圖形從三重向上發射聲道中傳出。

和諧洪亮的低音

新設計的重低音喇叭專注於低音強度，呈現前所未有的低沉音色。

重低音喇叭在地板上，音效圖像在其下方彈出

*用於說明的模擬音效圖像。
白色的桌子上放著 Sound Bar 和電視，而螢幕上正播放著一場賽事。

4K 傳輸確保高質音效

LG Soundbar 配備 4K 傳輸，傳輸數據時無損質素，讓您在最少連接下亦能享受令人讚歎的影音體驗。

*HDMI 必須支持 4K 傳輸。

Sound Bar 正放置在櫃子上，連接 Sound Bar 的電視上顯示着競速遊戲的場景。遊戲機位於圖片的右下方，並被一雙手握緊。

VRR/ALLM 提升遊戲體驗

LG Soundbar 支援 VRR/ALLM，帶來最佳遊戲體驗。可變更新率 (VRR) 高達 120Hz，近乎即時的反應時間，讓您盡享遊戲優勢，營造逼真的觀賞體驗。而自動低延遲模式 (ALLM) 帶來流暢的觀賞及互動體驗。

*電視和 Soundbar 均須支援 VRR/ALLM 才能運作。
**遊戲機須支援 VRR。VRR 傳輸限制 120Hz 的內容。

三重空間音效營造出虛擬音場

LG Soundbar S77S 突破娛樂體驗的界限。三重空間音效能帶來更引人入勝和精準無比的聲音體驗。透過使用具備 HRTF (頭部相關傳輸函數) 的 3D 引擎，Soundbar 能營造出虛擬中層聲效，締造精密的環迴立體聲，帶給您影院級的體驗。

藍色圓頂形的 3 層聲波覆蓋著掛在客廳牆上的 Sound Bar 和電視。

*「三重空間音效」適用於戲院或 AI Sound Pro 模式。
**使用 soundbar 的喇叭聲道營造出中層聲效。前置和前置頂部喇叭的聲音共同建立音場。
***如沒有設置後環繞喇叭，將無法營造後環繞音場。
****用於說明的模擬音效圖像。

超乎想像的多聲道音效體驗

LG Soundbar S77S 帶來前所未有的聲效。它將雙聲道音訊轉變成多聲道音訊，讓您盡享悅耳聲效。

*適用於 AI Sound Pro、戲院、Clear Voice Pro、體育和遊戲模式。

LG AI Sound Pro 為不同內容帶來優質音效

使用 AI Sound Pro 專屬音效模式，享受心水內容。其智能演算法能夠分析您的內容，無論是電影、新聞還是音樂，都能讓您享受優質聲效。

有一個 Sound Bar 躺在無盡的空間。連接圖標顯示在 Sound Bar 上方。

輕鬆連接

您可依您的方式連接使用 LG Soundbar S77S。遊戲時，以 HDMI 連接可支援 VRR / ALLM / 120Hz。聽歌時，則可以藍牙和光纖連接。

*HDMI 必須支持 4K 傳輸。
**電視和 soundbar 均須支援 VRR/ALLM 才能運作。
***遊戲機須支援 VRR。VRR 傳輸限制 120Hz 的內容。

綠色森林的航拍照片

展望更美好將來

從生產至運送，特定過程都得到認證。包裝採用再生紙箱，並只使用確保安全送達必需的份量。
不同高度的灰色立方體被隨機放置。

採用再生塑料

UL 認證 LG Soundbar 為 ECV (環境聲明驗證) 產品。Soundbar 部份機身組件採用再生塑料製成。證明我們在 soundbar 製作上越趨環保。

*以上圖片僅供參考。

Sound Bar 放置在圖片的右側，打開可以看到裡面的聚苯乙烯泡沫塑料 (發泡膠) 填充材料。

環保紙漿包裝

LG Soundbar 已獲 SGS 認證，內部包裝由聚苯乙烯泡沫塑料 (發泡膠) 及膠袋轉為再生模製紙漿。

*SGS 是瑞士跨國公司，提供視察、驗證、測試及認證服務。
**上圖僅供參考，真實產品圖像或略有不同。

列印

主要規格

  • 頻道數量

    3.1.3

  • 輸出功率

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • WOW Orchestra

  • 主要

    890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    195 x 361 x 280 mm

所有規格

一般

  • 頻道數量

    3.1.3

  • 輸出功率

    400 W

  • 喇叭數量

    9 EA

音效

  • AI Sound Pro

  • 標準

  • 音樂

  • 影院

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • 運動

  • 遊戲

  • 重低音 / 重低音+

高解析度音訊

  • 採樣

    24bit/96kHz

音訊格式

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

連接性

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • 藍牙版本

    5.1

  • 藍牙音源解碼 - SBC/ACC

支援 HDMI

  • pass-through

  • Pass-through (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

  • 120Hz

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • 音訊回傳通道 (ARC)

  • 音訊回傳通道 (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

方使性

  • 遙控應用程式 - iOS/Android OS

  • Soundbar 模式控制

  • 電視音效共享模式

  • WOW Orchestra

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 主要

    890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    195 x 361 x 280 mm

重量

  • 主要

    3.6 kg

  • 重低音喇叭

    5.7 kg

  • 總重量

    13.0 kg

配件

  • 保養卡

  • HDMI 連接線

  • 掛牆架

  • 遙控

電源

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (主喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (主喇叭)

    23 W

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    30 W

