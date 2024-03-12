We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SN4
無線重低音喇叭
灰色牆上有一個電視，而 LG Soundbar 則在其下方的灰色架子上。電視展示指揮家正指揮樂團。
支援 AI Sound Pro
輕鬆加強低音
Sound Bar 置於白色層架上，左面是重低音喇叭。重低音喇叭較前，所以顯得較大。
連接更加方便
LG Soundbar 右方的特寫在右下角設有 LG 標誌。產品上方展示出連接性的圖示。
藍牙串流 優質音效
LG Sound Bar 右面特寫，旁邊是智能手機。兩部裝置放在白色層架上。
電視貼牆，Sound Bar 置於白色層架上。電視畫面中有位男士正在彈結他。
無縫同步
主要規格
-
頻道數量
2.1
-
輸出功率
300 W
-
主要
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
重低音喇叭
171 x 390 x 261 mm
所有規格
一般
-
頻道數量
2.1
-
輸出功率
300 W
-
喇叭數量
3 EA
音效
-
AI Sound Pro
是
-
標準
是
-
重低音 / 重低音+
是
音訊格式
-
Dolby Digital
是
-
DTS Digital Surround
是
-
DTS Virtual:X
是
-
AAC
是
連接性
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
藍牙版本
4
-
藍牙音源解碼 - SBC/ACC
是
支援 HDMI
-
pass-through
是
-
音訊回傳通道 (ARC)
是
-
CEC (Simplink)
是
方使性
-
遙控應用程式 - iOS/Android OS
- / 是
尺寸 (WXHXD)
-
主要
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
重低音喇叭
171 x 390 x 261 mm
重量
-
主要
2.1 kg
-
重低音喇叭
5.3 kg
-
總重量
9.4 kg
配件
-
保養卡
是
-
光纖線
是
-
遙控
是
電源
-
斷電狀態耗電量 (主喇叭)
0.5 W ↓
-
耗電量 (主喇叭)
23 W
-
斷電狀態耗電量 (重低音喇叭)
0.5 W ↓
-
耗電量 (重低音喇叭)
33 W