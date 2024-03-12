We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UF6750
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
屏幕尺寸(吋)
49
-
解像度
3840 x 2160
-
背光技術
Edge
-
微像素控制
Yes
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- 地面
DTMB
-
數碼制式 - DTMB
Yes
-
數碼制式 - MHEG
Yes
影像
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)
-
音頻輸出
20W
-
立體聲系統
Virtual Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
---- Other ----
-----
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
USB 3.0/2.0
1 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite share)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Horizontal)
-
HDMI (4:4:4)
2 (Horizontal)
配件
-
遙控器
L-Con
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.5W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1104 x 645 x 56.7
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1104 x 701 x 261
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
14
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
15.9