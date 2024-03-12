About Cookies on This Site

LG ULTRA HD TV

規格

評論

支援

LG ULTRA HD TV

49UF7700

LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    LED

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    49

  • 解像度

    3840 x 2160

  • 背光技術

    Edge

  • 微像素控制

    Yes

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- 地面

    DTMB

  • MHEG

    Yes

  • 數碼制式 - 地面

    DTMB

影像

  • Picture Quality Index

    PMI 1400

  • Picture Quality Engine

    True 4K Engine

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • Contents Optimizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Natural Color

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • 影像模式

    9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • 長寬比

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P

音效

  • 單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes

  • DTS解碼器

    Yes

  • 揚聲器系統

    2.0Ch Speaker System (1way 2speakers)

  • 音頻輸出

    20W

  • 立體聲系統

    ULTRA Surround

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • apt-X Encoder

    Yes

  • Private Sound Sync

    Yes

INPUT DEVICE

  • Voice Recognition - Speech to Text

    Yes

  • Magic Remote - 3 Modes (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ---- Mobile App ----

    ----

  • - LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • - LG TV Remote App

    Yes

  • - Smart Share App

    Yes

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control

    Yes

  • - Divx Codec

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

  • ---- Pre installed App ----

    ----

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • - Web Browser PIP

    Yes

  • LG Photo editor

    Yes

  • ---- Standard ----

    ----

  • Accessibility

    Yes

  • ---- Other ----

    -----

  • - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Built-in

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • - Simultaneous Audio

    Yes

  • - Block access to harmful site

    Yes

DVR (DIGITAL)

  • Recording

    External Hard Drive

  • Analog Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift (live playback)

    External Hard Drive

  • Watch & Record

    External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record

  • Recording

    Manual / TV Guide

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion Eco Sensor

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME / CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

連接 (輸入及輸出)

  • ---- TV Side ----

    -----

  • HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)

    3 (6G : 1, 3G : 2)

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    3.0(1) / 2.0(2)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    1 (Horizontal)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component, Horizontal)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    1 (Composite share)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (Horizontal)

  • LAN 乙太網絡

    1 (Horizontal)

  • 耳筒輸出

    1 (Horizontal)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)

配件

  • 遙控器

    MR15 (Black)

  • HID Keyboard/Mouse

    Ready

  • BT Soundbar

    Ready

  • TV Camera Accessory

    Ready (VC550)

  • - Camera Spec

    2M

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 耗電量 - 省電/睡眠模式(最高)

    0.3W

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    0.3W

尺寸

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    1104 x 645 x 56.7

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架

    1104 x 701 x 261

  • 重量（公斤）不連座檯架

    14

  • 重量（公斤）連座檯架

    15.9

