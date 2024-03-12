About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
全高清Wireless Edge LED-LCD電視

規格

評論

支援

全高清Wireless Edge LED-LCD電視

32LE7500

全高清Wireless Edge LED-LCD電視

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    LED液晶電視

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    32

視頻

  • 解像度

    1920x1080

  • 屏幕

    IPS

  • 動態對比率

    極高

  • 背光

    Edge LED

  • 反應時間 (GTG)

    2.4ms

  • 顏色顯示(R,G,B)

    10bit

  • 24p 真實影院

    Yes

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • 頻率 (Hz)

    100Hz

音頻

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes

  • 音頻輸出

    10W+10W

  • 環迴立體聲系統

    Infinite Sound

  • 第二代原音技術

    Yes

功能

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • DivX

    HD

  • 智能節能

    6 Mode (Auto/Off/Minimum/Medium/Maxium/Screen Off)

  • 智能感應器

    Yes

  • 電子節目表（只適用於數碼電視）

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese/English

  • 畫面顯示模式

    8 modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • 聲音模式

    5 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • 藍牙

    Yes

  • 寛頻接駁

    Yes

連接

  • 影音輸入

    Yes

  • PhoneJack (Component(Y,Pb,Pr))

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2)

  • 耳機

    Yes

  • RF 輸入

    Yes

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI/HDCP 輸入

    Yes (3)

  • 數碼音頻輸出

    Yes (Optical)

  • LAN 乙太網絡

    Yes

  • RS232C (控制 / SVC)

    Yes

  • 電纜輸入

    Yes

  • RGB 輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • 桌面音頻輸入

    Yes

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 秏源

    130

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    1W ↓

尺寸

  • 寬x高x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    786.4x499.5x39.9

  • 寬x高x深（毫米）連座檯架

    786.4x558.1x221.0

  • 重量（公斤）連座檯架

    12.65

  • 重量（公斤）不連座檯架

    10.5

LG 為您精選