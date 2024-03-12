We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 高清電視
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
液晶電視
-
平面尺寸(吋)
32
廣播系統
-
NTSC RF 3.58
Yes
-
NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43
Yes
影像
-
XD 影像引擎
XD Engine '08
-
長寬比校正
7 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom1/Zoom2)
-
顏色溫度控制
Yes
-
圖像狀態模式
8 Modes (Intelligent sensor,Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game,User1, User2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
影視模式 II (電影/遊戲/運動)
Yes
視頻
-
解像度
1366x768
-
動態對比率
50.000:1
-
回應速度(MPRT)
4ms
-
亮度
500
-
觀看角度
178/178
-
壽命(小時)
60,000h
音頻
-
揚聲器系統
2 Way 4 Speakers
-
音頻輸出
10W+10W
-
環繞系統
SRS Trussuround
-
聲音模式
8 Modes (SRS TSXT, Clear Voice, Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User)
-
清晰聲音II
Yes
-
智能聲量調校器
Yes
功能
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
智能感應器
Yes
-
無形揚聲器
Yes
-
HD Ready
Yes
-
1080P 來源輸入
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
影音輸入導航
Yes
-
旋轉 (°)
Yes
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
連接
-
影音輸入
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
RF 輸入
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP 輸入
Yes
-
RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
RS232C (控制 / SVC)
Yes
-
SVideo輸入
Yes
-
RGB 輸入 (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
桌面音頻輸入
Yes
-
影音輸出
Yes
-
組件輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr) + 音頻
Yes
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
秏源
130
-
待機 (待機模式)
1W
尺寸
-
盤(不包括架)
12.2
-
包括架
14.4
-
盤
805.6x587.4x96.2
-
包括架
805.6x626x333