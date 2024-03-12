About Cookies on This Site

LG 高清電視

規格

評論

支援

32LG60UR

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    液晶電視

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    32

廣播系統

  • NTSC RF 3.58

    Yes

  • NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43

    Yes

影像

  • XD 影像引擎

    XD Engine '08

  • 長寬比校正

    7 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom1/Zoom2)

  • 顏色溫度控制

    Yes

  • 圖像狀態模式

    8 Modes (Intelligent sensor,Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game,User1, User2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes

  • 影視模式 II (電影/遊戲/運動)

    Yes

視頻

  • 解像度

    1366x768

  • 動態對比率

    50.000:1

  • 回應速度(MPRT)

    4ms

  • 亮度

    500

  • 觀看角度

    178/178

  • 壽命(小時)

    60,000h

音頻

  • 揚聲器系統

    2 Way 4 Speakers

  • 音頻輸出

    10W+10W

  • 環繞系統

    SRS Trussuround

  • 聲音模式

    8 Modes (SRS TSXT, Clear Voice, Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User)

  • 清晰聲音II

    Yes

  • 智能聲量調校器

    Yes

功能

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • 智能感應器

    Yes

  • 無形揚聲器

    Yes

  • HD Ready

    Yes

  • 1080P　來源輸入

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • 影音輸入導航

    Yes

  • 旋轉 (°)

    Yes

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

  • MPEG 2/4

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

連接

  • 影音輸入

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

  • USB 2.0

  • RF 輸入

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP 輸入

    Yes

  • RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • RS232C (控制 / SVC)

    Yes

  • SVideo輸入

    Yes

  • RGB 輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

  • 桌面音頻輸入

    Yes

  • 影音輸出

    Yes

  • 組件輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr) + 音頻

    Yes

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 秏源

    130

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    1W

尺寸

  • 盤(不包括架)

    12.2

  • 包括架

    14.4

  • 805.6x587.4x96.2

  • 包括架

    805.6x626x333

LG 為您精選