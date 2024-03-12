About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
84吋 UD 3D 電視, 84LM9600

規格

評論

支援

84吋 UD 3D 電視, 84LM9600

84LM9600

84吋 UD 3D 電視, 84LM9600

(0)
列印

所有規格

CINEMA 3D

  • 雙打遊戲

    Ready

  • ----- Smart TV

    -----

  • App Store

    Yes

  • ----- Network

    -----

  • MHL

    Yes

  • USB Hub

    Ready

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Media Link

    Yes (HK Only)

  • WiFi Display

    Yes (WiFi Display/Awind)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ----- USB

    -----

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Picture In Picture

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    Ready

  • -- Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Smart Phone Remort Support

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes (DLNA Certified)

  • 3D World

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • ----- DVR

    -----

  • 2nd TV Ready

    Yes

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • -- Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Watch & Recording

    Yes

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • USB Version (& Speed)

    v2.0

  • Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

    Yes (Set Built-in)

ACCESSORIES

  • # of 3D Glasses

    4

VIDEO

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Yes (Plus)

FEATURE

  • Resolution

    3840x2160 (UD)

  • Dynamic MCI

    800

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    84

  • Micro Pixel Control

    Yes

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge LED

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

POWER

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W ↓

SOUND

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W+15W+15W

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • SubWoofer

    Yes (15W+15W)

  • Speaker System

    3 way 10 speakers (2.2ch)

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • PC Audio Input

    1 (V)

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

    4 (V, w MHL)

  • RF In

    Yes (2)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (V, Gender)

  • CI Slot

    1 (V) - China only

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • LAN

    1 (V)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    1 (V)

  • AV In

    1 (V, Gender)

  • USB 2.0

    3 (V) - Available for USB Hub

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1916 x 1120 x 49.1

  • w/ stand WxHxD (mm)

    1916 x 1214 x 399

LG 為您精選