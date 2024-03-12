We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84吋 UD 3D 電視, 84LM9600
所有規格
CINEMA 3D
-
雙打遊戲
Ready
-
----- Smart TV
-----
-
App Store
Yes
-
----- Network
-----
-
MHL
Yes
-
USB Hub
Ready
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Media Link
Yes (HK Only)
-
WiFi Display
Yes (WiFi Display/Awind)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
----- USB
-----
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Picture In Picture
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
Ready
-
-- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remort Support
Yes
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes (DLNA Certified)
-
3D World
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
----- DVR
-----
-
2nd TV Ready
Yes
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
-- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Watch & Recording
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
USB Version (& Speed)
v2.0
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Yes (Set Built-in)
ACCESSORIES
-
# of 3D Glasses
4
VIDEO
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Yes (Plus)
FEATURE
-
Resolution
3840x2160 (UD)
-
Dynamic MCI
800
-
Screen Size (Inch)
84
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge LED
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
POWER
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W ↓
SOUND
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W+10W+15W+15W
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
SubWoofer
Yes (15W+15W)
-
Speaker System
3 way 10 speakers (2.2ch)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
PC Audio Input
1 (V)
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
4 (V, w MHL)
-
RF In
Yes (2)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (V, Gender)
-
CI Slot
1 (V) - China only
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
1 (V)
-
AV In
1 (V, Gender)
-
USB 2.0
3 (V) - Available for USB Hub
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1916 x 1120 x 49.1
-
w/ stand WxHxD (mm)
1916 x 1214 x 399