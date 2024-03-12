About Cookies on This Site

LG全高清 LED LCD iDTV M50D 系列

規格

LG全高清 LED LCD iDTV M50D 系列

M2250D

LG全高清 LED LCD iDTV M50D 系列

所有規格

共通規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    21.5

  • 面板類型

    TN

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距

    0.248*0.248mm

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 光亮度 (cd/m2)

    250

  • 對比度 (Original)

    1000:1

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度(ms)

    5ms

  • 觀測角

    170

  • 表面處理

    non Glare

輸入/輸出

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Component

    Yes

  • USB Media

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Optical Out

    Yes

  • Tuner Input PAL/SECAM

    Yes

電源

  • 秏源

    35W

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    1W

解像度

  • Analog

    1920x1080

  • Digital

    1920x1080

  • HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

特殊功能

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2

  • Dolby Surround

    Surround X

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    509.1x164.0x404.2

  • 掛牆

    Yes(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    3.37

規格

  • 支援Windows Vista

    Vista Basic

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • 遙控器

    Yes

