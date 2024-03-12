We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG全高清 LED LCD iDTV M50D 系列
所有規格
共通規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
21.5
-
面板類型
TN
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.248*0.248mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
光亮度 (cd/m2)
250
-
對比度 (Original)
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度(ms)
5ms
-
觀測角
170
-
表面處理
non Glare
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Component
Yes
-
USB Media
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Optical Out
Yes
-
Tuner Input PAL/SECAM
Yes
電源
-
秏源
35W
-
待機 (待機模式)
1W
解像度
-
Analog
1920x1080
-
Digital
1920x1080
-
HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video
NTSC, PAL, Secam
特殊功能
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2
-
Dolby Surround
Surround X
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
509.1x164.0x404.2
-
掛牆
Yes(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
3.37
規格
-
支援Windows Vista
Vista Basic
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes