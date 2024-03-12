About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 32吋 LED 電視 LN5400

規格

評論

支援

LG 32吋 LED 電視 LN5400

32LN5400

LG 32吋 LED 電視 LN5400

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    32

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080

  • 背光技術

    Direct LED

  • 動態影像清晰度 (Hz)

    100

影像

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • 影像模式

    Yes (7 modes)

  • 影像精靈 II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • 長寬比

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

音效

  • 單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • 揚聲器系統

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • 音頻輸出

    10W+10W

  • 環迴立體聲系統

    Virtual Surround

  • 第二代原音技術

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • ----- Home Share -----

    -----

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • EPG (SI - 7 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

連接 (輸入及輸出)

  • ---- TV Side ----

    -----

  • CI Slot

    Yes

  • HDMI (Simplink:HDMI CEC)

    1(MHL)

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    1 (USB2.0)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    Yes (2)

  • 影音輸入

    1 (Component)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    1 (Composite)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

    1

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    0.3W

尺寸

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    738x437x79

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架

    738x497x207

  • 重量（公斤）不連座檯架

    6.0

  • 重量（公斤）連座檯架

    6.7

LG 為您精選