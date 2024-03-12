About Cookies on This Site

所有規格

FEATURE

  • Display Type

    LED-LCD TV

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    37

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    LED

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    Mega

  • Frame Rate

    50Hz(FHD)

  • MCI

    MCI 100

  • Response Time (GTG)

    Fast

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ----- Network -----

    -----

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ----- USB 2.0 -----

    -----

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

  • RMVB Playback

    Yes

  • Video Codec

    DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264, AVC

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

  • DivX Caption Fomat

    smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.6)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*. psb(PowerDivx)

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Yes (HD)

  • ----- Special -----

    -----

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes (PAL DK/I/BG, NTSC M)

  • Digital - DTMB

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

SOUND

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    Infinite Sound

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • AV In

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes (2)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2)

  • Digital Audio Out

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    72W

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    888x553x35.4(40.3)

  • Included stand WxHxD (mm)

    888x614x240

