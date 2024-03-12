About Cookies on This Site

LG 42吋 CINEMA 3D 電視 LM3450

規格

評論

支援

42LM3450

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    42

  • 背光燈

    LED

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080

  • 動態影像清晰度

    100

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- 地面

    DTMB

  • -- MHEG

    Yes (只限香港)

  • DTV Country

    Yes (中國/ 香港)

影像

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • 影像模式

    Yes (8 modes)

  • 影像精靈 II

    Yes

  • 長寬比

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

音頻

  • 單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • 揚聲器系統

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • 音頻輸出

    7W+7W

  • 環迴立體聲系統

    Infinite Surround

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    5 Modes

  • 靜音

    Yes

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D 種類

    FPR

  • 支援格式

    S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S

  • 自動格式選取

    Yes

  • 支援3D轉換2D

    Yes

  • 支援2D轉換3D

    Yes

  • -- 景深強度調整

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • -- 可視角度調整

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D可視角度調整

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D影像修正

    Yes

  • 雙打遊戲

    Ready

連接

  • 影音輸入

    1 (Component)

  • HDMI 1.4

    2 (H)

  • USB 2.0

    1 (V)

  • RF 輸入

    Yes (2)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    1 (H)

配件

  • 遙控器

    C-Con

  • 3D眼鏡（隨機）

    2

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

尺寸

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    972x571x86

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架

    972x635x212

