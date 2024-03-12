We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" 全高清智能電視支援Magic Motion遙控器
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED液晶電視
-
平面尺寸(吋)
42
-
背光燈
LED Plus
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
動態對比度
Mega
-
幀速率
TruMotion 100Hz
-
微像素控制
Yes
-
MCI
MCI 500
-
反應時間(GTG)
Fast
-
觀測角
178/178
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
Yes (PAL DK/I/BG, NTSC M)
-
數碼制式
Yes
影像
-
XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
24p 真實影院(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
鮮白色
Yes
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
音頻
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
音頻輸出
10W+10W
-
環迴立體聲系統
Infinite Sound
-
第二代原音技術
Yes
功能
-
--- Network ---
-----
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
無線網絡預備
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
無線影音連接
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
--- USB 2.0 ---
-----
-
音頻
MP3
-
圖片
JPEG
-
視頻解碼
DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264, AVC
-
音頻解碼
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
DivX 字幕格式
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.6)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*. psb(PowerDivx)
-
DivX
HD Plus
-
---- Special ----
-----
-
DVR 預備
Yes
-
動態遙控器
Yes (另外選購)
-
智能節能
Smart Energy Saving Plus
連接
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
Yes (2)
-
影音輸入
Yes (1/1-Gender)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
Yes (1/1-Gender)
-
數碼音頻輸出
Yes (Optical)
-
RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
LAN 乙太網絡
Yes
-
耳筒輸出
Yes
-
無線高清影音傳輸插頭
Yes
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
秏源
100
-
待機 (待機模式)
1W ↓
尺寸
-
寬x高x深（毫米）不連座檯架
999x623x30.9
-
寬x高x深（毫米）連座檯架
999x681x255