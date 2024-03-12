We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS TV
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
屏幕尺寸(吋)
43
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
背光技術
Edge
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
數碼制式 - 地面
DTMB
影像
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 400
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
2K 60P
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0Ch Speaker System (1way 2speakers)
-
音頻輸出
10W
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
4 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
---- Mobile App ----
----
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
PRE INSTALLED APP
-
Web Browser
Yes
OTHERS
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)
'HDMI1.4 : 2
-
USB 3.0/2.0
2.0 (2)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (Horizontal)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
配件
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（無支架）
971 x 39.9 x 575
-
套裝（帶支架）
971 x 198 x 624
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（無支架）
9.5
-
套裝（帶支架）
9.8