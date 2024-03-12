We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
擁有webOS 的 CINEMA 3D 智能電視
所有規格
共通規格
產品類別
LED
平面尺寸(吋)
65
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
微像素控制
Yes
廣播系統
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
數碼制式 - DTMB
DTMB
數碼制式 - MHEG
Yes
DTV Country
Yes
影像
MCI (Motion Clarity Index)
MCI 800
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
Tru Black Control
Yes
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
Tru Color Generator
Yes
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
影像模式
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
影像精靈 III
Yes
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
音效
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
DTS解碼器
Yes
揚聲器系統
2.1 Speaker System (2way 3speakers)
音頻輸出
24W
重低音
Yes
立體聲系統
Virtual Surround Plus
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
原音技術 II
Yes
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio device : Initial)
apt-X Encoder
Yes
Private Sound Sync
Phone : 1st MR / Headphone : Initial
3D
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
Format Auto Detection
Yes
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
3D Depth Control
Yes
3D HRZ
Yes
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
3D Image Correction
Yes
3D Moving Picture format
Yes
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
Dual Play
Ready
3D Picture Mode
Yes
SMART TV
Full Web Browser
Yes
Finger Gesture
Yes
Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote
Yes
SMART TV (WEB OS)
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
LG Store - Premium
Yes
LG Store - 3D (3D Contents)
Yes
LG Store - Apps & Games
Yes
Live Menu - Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
----- Media Share -----
-----
- Remote App
Yes
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
- Miracast
Yes
- 2nd Display
Yes (1st MR)
- Tag On : NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)
Yes (1st MR)
- WiDi
Yes
- MHL
Yes
---- Other ----
-----
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
- WiFi Direct
Yes
- Soft AP
Yes (1st MR)
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
---- Record ----
----
- External Hard Drive
Yes
---- Timeshift ----
----
- Absence Recognition
Ready (1st MR)
---- Watch & Record ----
-----
- External Input watch & record
Yes
External Input Record
RF/Composit
USB
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
External Device App Download
Yes
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
Motion eye care
Yes
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
e-Manual
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
---- TV Side ----
-----
HDMI /
3 (Side)
USB 2.0
3 (Side)
--- TV Rear ----
-----
RF 輸入
2 (Vertical)
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component)
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Horizontal)
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (H)
RS232C
Side USB
耳筒輸出
1 (H)
配件
遙控器
Ready
3D眼鏡（型號）及數量
F310 4EA
3D眼鏡
Yes
電源
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1449.5*840.8*58.1
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1449.5*883.7*313.9
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
26.5
重量（公斤）連座檯架
27.9