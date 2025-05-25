About Cookies on This Site

坐在沙發上的人手持遙控器。牆上的 LG AI 電視屏幕顯示 LG webOS 介面。

AI 電視如何提升智能電視的性能？

LG AI 電視能識別您、理解您需求，並滿足您的偏好。立即探索由新一代 AI 支援的個人化功能，為您度身訂造極緻觀賞體驗。

什麼是智能電視？

智能電視無需機頂盒或串流裝置，即可連接到互聯網，讓您可以從 Netflix、Amazon Prime Video 及 Disney+ 等應用程式上欣賞影視內容，同時亦能輕鬆連接其他無線裝置。

各種電影海報上漂浮著 OTT 串流平台的應用程式圖示。

AI 如何提升智能
電視體驗？

AI 令智能電視連接更輕鬆穩定、更具沉浸感。AI 處理器就如同電視的大腦，確保更流暢的性能和應用程式間的無縫切換。透過學習用家的使用習慣，AI 可以增強畫面和聲音、提供個人化內容，並開啟語音控制功能，徹底改變您的電視觀賞體驗。¹

alpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器鑲嵌於看上去前衛而精密的電路板上。

次世代 AI 電視

LG AI 電視有何獨特之處？ 

從 alpha AI 處理器延伸出多個屏幕，展示 LG AI 電視中 AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器、webOS for AI、AI Picture 及 AI Sound 等不同功能。

專為您而設計的 AI 電視

體驗根據空間作智能調整的畫面和音效。憑藉 AI 支援的個人化功能，您的電視可以識別您的偏好，根據您的需求作出調整，

並為您提升觀賞體驗。

專為您而設計的 AI 電視 了解更多有關 LG AI 電視

經數十年精心研發，alpha AI 處理器締造視聽盛宴

alpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器將畫質提升至 4K，能呈現令人驚嘆的色彩和亮度，同時可微調音效，提供極致的沉浸觀賞體驗。

  • AI Picture

  • AI Sound

webOS 支援個人化功能，為所有人提供最佳體驗

透過 webOS，探索更智能、更直觀的方式與電視互動。AI Voice ID 在您進行語音操控時識別您的聲音，以提供個人化建議。AI 搜尋功能助您輕鬆找到內容。AI Chatbot 及 AI Concierge 提供實時建議。搭配 AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器，提供真正無縫輕鬆的 AI 體驗。²

探索並尋找一款適合您的
LG AI 電視

輕鬆將功能逐一比對，選擇最適合的電視。³ ⁴

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5 QNED92 QNED85
LG OLED M5 產品影像
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 產品影像
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 產品影像
OLED C5
LG QNED92 產品影像
QNED92
LG QNED85 產品影像
QNED85
顯示屏 LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 吋) LG OLED evo (83、77、65 吋) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
處理器 αlpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器 αlpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器 αlpha 9 Gen8 AI 處理器 αlpha 8 Gen2 AI 處理器 αlpha 8 Gen2 AI 處理器
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling、OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro、AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling、OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro、AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling、OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro AI Super Upscaling、Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro AI Super Upscaling、Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound 虛擬 11.1.2 聲道、AI Object Remastering、動態音效增強器 虛擬 11.1.2 聲道、AI Object Remastering、動態音效增強器 虛擬 11.1.2 聲道、AI Voice Remastering、動態音效增強器 虛擬 9.1.2 聲道、AI Clear Sound、動態音效增強器 虛擬 9.1.2 聲道、AI Clear Sound (100 吋)、動態音效增強器 (100 吋)
操作系統 (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new 計劃 webOS25, webOS Re:new 計劃 webOS25, webOS Re:new 計劃 webOS25, webOS Re:new 計劃 webOS25, webOS Re:new 計劃
webOS 功能 AI Voice ID、AI 搜尋、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、Picture/Sound Wizard、AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器 AI Voice ID、AI 搜尋、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、Picture/Sound Wizard、AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器 AI Voice ID、AI 搜尋、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、Picture/Sound Wizard、AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器 AI Voice ID、AI 搜尋、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、Picture/Sound Wizard、AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器 AI Voice ID、AI 搜尋、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、Picture/Sound Wizard、AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器
了解更多 了解更多 了解更多 了解更多 了解更多

¹提供的影視內容和應用程式或因應產品和地區而有所不同。

  Netflix、Disney+、Amazon Prime 和 Apple TV+ 及其相關服務需要另行訂閱。

  Apple、Apple 標誌及 Apple TV 為 Apple Inc 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。

  Amazon、Prime Video 和所有相關標誌是 Amazon.com, Inc. 或其附屬公司的商標。

 

²即使是相同型號，AI Magic Remote 神奇遙控器的設計、可用性和功能亦因應地區和支援的語言而有所差異。

  部分功能可能需要連接互聯網。

  AI 語音識別僅在母語支援 NLP (自然語言處理) 的地區提供。

  AI Magic Remote 或因應電視尺寸、型號和地區而需另行購買。

  因應不同地區及連接的網絡，AI Voice ID 顯示內容或有所減少或限制。

  Voice ID 支援或因應地區而有所不同，僅適用於在 2024 年及之後推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 和 UHD 電視。

  AI Voice ID 僅適用於支援 Voice ID 帳戶的應用程式。

  AI 搜尋功能僅適用於在 2024 年及之後推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 和 UHD 電視。

  美國和韓國則使用大語言模型 (LLM)。

  AI Chatbot 僅在母語支援 NLP (自然語言處理) 的地區提供。

  可將 AI Chatbot 與客戶服務進行連接。

  部分功能可能需要連接互聯網。

  AI Concierge 支援的功能列表和應用程式或因地區而有所差異。

  AI Concierge 功能列表在發佈後或有所不同。

  AI Concierge 關鍵字建議將根據應用程式及時間而有所差異。

 

³功能或因應型號和螢幕尺寸而有所差異。請參閱產品頁面以獲得詳細規格

 

⁴此功能的支援或因應地區而有所不同。