We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A9KMASTER
LG CordZero™ A9Komp A9KMASTER 無線吸塵機
(0)
總結
所有規格
基本規格 - 吸塵機
-
產品種類
CordZero™ A9Komp
-
摩打
智能變頻摩打
-
氣旋技術
多重旋風式氣旋
-
吸力
200W
-
充電時間
4小時
-
集塵箱容量 (升)
0.44
-
指示燈
LED
設計特色 - 吸塵機
-
顏色
酒紅色
-
輕易掌握
Opti-balanced handle™ 人體工學設計
-
Kompressor™ 輕壓空間倍升
有
-
吸管
4段伸縮式吸管
-
可水洗濾網
HEPA, 前導濾網及金屬濾網
-
充電
掛牆、座地或簡易安裝
強勁吸力 - 吸塵機*
-
一般使用
60分鐘
-
強效清潔
30分鐘
-
Turbo 效能
7分鐘
過濾系統
-
吸塵機
5 重過濾系統
電動吸頭
-
纖薄電動地板吸頭
有
-
電動地拖吸頭
選購
-
震動寢具吸頭
選購
-
電動迷你吸頭
有
清潔配件
-
充電座
有
-
電池
鋰離子電池2枚
-
縫隙吸頭
有
-
二合一吸頭
有
-
床褥專用吸頭
有
-
頑垢清潔吸頭
有
-
前導濾網
2
THINQ™ 智能家電
-
智能手機應用程式
Android / iOS
-
IoT功能
濾網更換提醒、電池狀態提醒、智能診斷、清潔紀錄
尺吋及重量
-
吸塵機尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(毫米)
105 x 215 x 295
-
吸塵機重量 (連地板吸頭)(kg)
2.6
備註
-
*
以單顆電池計算，及非使用電動吸頭。
*備註
-
10年摩打保養服務
此服務只包括摩打保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。