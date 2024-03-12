We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A9KULTIMATE
LG CordZero™ A9Komp (黑色)
總結
主要規格
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
所有規格
材質與飾面
-
機身顏色（吸塵機）
黑色
基本配件
-
二合一吸頭
有
-
縫隙吸頭
有
電池
-
附設電池（數目）
鋰離子電池2枚
-
每電池充電時間（分鐘）
240
-
每電池最長運行時間（分鐘）（一般模式、沒有吸頭情況下）
60
-
每電池最長運行時間（分鐘）（Turbo 效能模式、而沒有吸頭情況下）
7
尺寸及重量（吸塵機）
-
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）
105 x 215 x 295
-
重量（公斤）
2.6
功能（吸塵機）
-
類型
CordZero™ A9Komp
-
智能變頻器摩打
有
-
五重過濾系統
有
-
電池狀態顯示器
有
-
氣旋技術
多重旋風式氣旋
-
Kompressor 壓縮技術
有
-
伸縮管（4 段長度）
有
-
可洗濾網
HEPA, 前導濾網及金屬濾網
吸頭
-
震動寢具吸頭
有
-
電動地拖吸頭
有
-
電動迷你吸頭 (寵物)
有
-
纖薄電動地板吸頭
有
其他工具及配件
-
頑垢清潔吸頭
有
-
可彎曲吸頭
有
-
床褥專用吸頭
有
-
多角度軟毛吸頭
有
效能（吸塵機）
-
強效清潔模式
30分鐘
-
集塵箱容量 (公升)
0.44
智能科技
-
清潔記錄
有
-
濾網清潔提示
有
-
智能診斷
有