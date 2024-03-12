We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BH6220S
5.1聲道、3D藍光影碟播放功能
(0)
所有規格
音頻性能
-
Ch
5.1聲道
-
功率輸出 - 總輸出
850W
3D COMPATIBILITY
-
3D / 2D
Yes / Yes
網絡
-
Wired
Yes
-
DLNA - DMP
Yes
-
DLNA - DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)
Yes
LG SMART TV
-
特選內容
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
輸入& 輸出
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入
Yes
-
視頻輸出 - 視頻
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 音頻 左/右
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 光纖
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
-
收音機天線 FM
Yes
-
乙太網絡
Yes
便利功能
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
USB 直錄
Yes
-
外置回播硬盤
Yes
-
Optical (direct key)
Yes
可播放光碟類別
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
音頻CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
尺寸（寬X高X深）毫米
-
前揚聲器
96x250x85
-
中揚聲器
200x103x88
-
後揚聲器
96x250x85
-
超低音揚聲器
190x385x318