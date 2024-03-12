About Cookies on This Site

5.1聲道、3D藍光影碟播放功能

規格

評論

支援

BH6220S

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • Ch

    5.1聲道

  • 功率輸出 - 總輸出

    850W

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    Yes / Yes

網絡

  • Wired

    Yes

  • DLNA - DMP

    Yes

  • DLNA - DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

    Yes

LG SMART TV

  • 特選內容

    Yes

  • LG Apps

    Yes

輸入& 輸出

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入

    Yes

  • 視頻輸出 - 視頻

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 音頻　左/右

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 光纖

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    Yes

  • 收音機天線　 FM

    Yes

  • 乙太網絡

    Yes

便利功能

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • USB 直錄

    Yes

  • 外置回播硬盤

    Yes

  • Optical (direct key)

    Yes

可播放光碟類別

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • 音頻CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

尺寸（寬X高X深）毫米

  • 前揚聲器

    96x250x85

  • 中揚聲器

    200x103x88

  • 後揚聲器

    96x250x85

  • 超低音揚聲器

    190x385x318

