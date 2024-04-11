We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Style14 (35.56 cms) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
Stunning Visuals
LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.
**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Halo Free, Superior Image Quality, and Green Guard.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
***DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Boost Your Productivity
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Powerfully Cool Performance
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Leave the Charger Behind
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
14
-
Processor
i7-1360P
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
0.999
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
432 x 262 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.9
-
weight(kg)
0.999
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Glass, Li-Magnesium, Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Aurora White
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
i7-1360P
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
400nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Contrast
1,000,000 :1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Pol
Anti Glare Low Refrection
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
90Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800
-
Response Time
0.2ms
-
Size (Inch)
14
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
eMMC
N/A
-
HDD
N/A
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Interface
N/A
-
TV Tuner
N/A
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
BATTERY
-
Battery
72Wh
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
HDR True Black500, SGS, UL
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
-
Wacom notes
NO
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
Etc.
N/A
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
N/A
-
DC-in
N/A
-
RJ45
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
-
