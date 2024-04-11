About Cookies on This Site

LG gram Style14 (35.56 cms) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

14Z90RS-G.CH74A2

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 Front view

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 LG gram Style Logo.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 Start Light with LG gram.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 -30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Strength

With subtle variations in color and tone inspired by the Aurora, this eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding solidity and elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger, making this laptop both strong and stylish.

*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.

OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 The image of puma in the dark expresses its accurate color and detail furs.
1M:1 Contrast Ratio

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With its true black contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Halo Free, Superior Image Quality, and Green Guard.

Accurate and Rich Colors

 

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, you can always see vivid details and rich colors.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
***DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Smooth and Immersive Viewing

 

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and 90Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Premium Display

Boost Your Productivity

The WQXGA+ 16:10 aspect ratio display not only delivers high-quality visuals but also lets you see more with less scrolling. And with a low-reflection panel that controls brightness, you can work outdoors with eye comfort.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 A woman carrying her gram Style with an erm easily.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MIL-STD-810H

 

Proven Durability

 

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Powerfully Cool Performance

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 LPDDR5 Memory

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 Advanced Cooling.

Advanced Cooling**

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 Various Ports.

Various Ports

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.
Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

LG 14Z90RS-G.CH74A2 It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 72Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Expand Your View with One Click

 

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

 

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Size (Inch)

    14

  • Processor

    i7-1360P

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    0.999

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    432 x 262 x 60

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.9

  • weight(kg)

    0.999

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Glass, Li-Magnesium, Magnesium, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Aurora White

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    i7-1360P

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

  • Contrast

    1,000,000 :1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pol

    Anti Glare Low Refrection

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    90Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

  • Response Time

    0.2ms

  • Size (Inch)

    14

SECURITY

  • finger print

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    Option

  • Slim Kensington lock

    YES

  • SSD Security

    YES

  • Secure mode

    NO

  • HDD Security

    NO

STORAGE

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Interface

    N/A

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72Wh

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

CERTIFIED

  • Certified

    HDR True Black500, SGS, UL

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • Intel® Unision

    YES

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    YES

  • Wacom notes

    NO

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • Etc.

    N/A

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    N/A

  • DC-in

    N/A

  • RJ45

    N/A

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

  • LED

    Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    N/A

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.