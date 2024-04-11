About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 2in1 Ultra-Lightweight with 16 (40.64cm) 16:10 Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

16T90R-G.CH78A2

16T90R-G Front view

Start Light with LG gram

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

Black

Gray

LG 16T90R-G Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

LG 16T90R-G It shows the stamd mode LG gram 2in1.

Flip it Back, it’s Versatile

LG gram 2in1 will change its mode to fit your lifestyle. Do not change your pose for comfortable use.

LG 16T90R-G It shows the tablet mode LG gram 2in1.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

360˚ Touch Display

Various Modes for Your Mood

Create the device you require with a flip of the 360˚ hinge. Switch from laptop to tablet and anything in between.
Laptop Mode

Tablet Mode

Tent Mode

Stand Mode

Flat Mode

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES2.0)

 

Put Pen to Screen

Write, draw or doodle with ease using the LG Stylus Pen. The stylus, engineered for a seamless experience, has 4,096 levels of tilt detection and helps you create on a whim.

Wacom Notes App

  • Note-taking done easily

  •  

Bamboo Paper App

  • Turn your device into a paper pad

  •  

LG Pen Settings App

  • Fluid motions to create custom work

     

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.

Double Your Screen with +view for LG gram

Create your optimal workstation with the +view for LG gram portable monitor and enjoy dual display screens.

*The +view for LG gram is sold separately.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

LG 16T90R-G A woman is carrying her LG gram2in1, while she checking a design work on it on the way.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
*DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Powerfully Cool Performance

LG 16T90R-G LPDDR5 Memory

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD

LG 16T90R-G 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

LG 16T90R-G Advanced Cooling.

Advanced Cooling**

LG 16T90R-G Various Ports.

Various Ports

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

LG 16T90R-G It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.

Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.
Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

LG 16T90R-G It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.

Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

LG 16T90R-G It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Processor

    i7-1360P

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    1.48

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y23

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    490 x 67 x 310

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.58

  • weight(kg)

    1.48

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Aluminum, Magnesium, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    i7-1360P

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass)

  • Pol

    Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Response Time

    30ms(Typical)

  • Size (Inch)

    16

SECURITY

  • finger print

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    HW TMP

  • Slim Kensington lock

    NO

  • SSD Security

    YES

  • Secure mode

    NO

  • HDD Security

    NO

STORAGE

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Interface

    N/A

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80Wh

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter

CERTIFIED

  • Certified

    N/A

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • Intel® Unision

    YES

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    YES

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    YES

  • Wacom notes

    YES

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

  • Etc.

    N/A

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    N/A

  • DC-in

    N/A

  • RJ45

    N/A

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling System

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

