ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
An immersive 4K UHD Experience with 0.94 Short Throw Ratio
Projector projection scene
*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Sufficiently Compact Size
The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS(ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26 dB(A)
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.2x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2017 /Tele 2454 (762cm (100))
-
Throw Ratio
0.94 - 1.14
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
Yes ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
English / Korean
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
SOUND
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370x290x155.7, 370x290x143.7 (Without Leg)
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9.7Kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
380W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
Yes
-
RS-232C
Yes
-
IP control
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
HDBaseT
Yes
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Android Only)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File(Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
DICOM
Yes
-
TruMotion
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
