LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Display
- Ultra Short Throw
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- 2,500 ANSI Lumens
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ
- Auto Brightness
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
- Built-in 20W+20W Stereo
Ultra Short Throw Ratio
LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam gives vivid imagery within an exceptionally short projection distance. Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 (304.8cm)*.
*It can project an 80 (203.2cm) screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100 (254cm) screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120 (304.8cm) screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
**Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
LG HU715QW Real 4K UHD Laser Projector
*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically
How to Operate the Auto Brightness
-
Conventional
-
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’. (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled)
**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
2.2 Ch included Quad Woofer
0.2 Ch : Woofer 2ea (L/R) on the back to enhance the bass range
*Needs to purchase Bluetooth speakers to use this function. Only LG Bluetooth speakers are guaranteed.
*4.2 channels effect : 2.2 Ch is implemented in virtual. Need to connect two Bluetooth speakers for 4.2 Ch effect.
Motorized Focus
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
LG Projection Calculator
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500 cd/sq.m (2500 nit)
-
Type
B-LD(105W) + P/W
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500 cd/sq.m (2500 nit)
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
Yes
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
533 x 315 x 153
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11.1kg
FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Background Image
Yes
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RJ45
1
-
IP control
Yes (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
B-LD(105W) + P/W
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm Standard: @49.6cm
-
Throw Ratio
0.22
-
Screen Size
80"-120"
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Dolby Surround Audio
Yes (Pass through)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass through)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Warranty Card
Depends on region
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30 cd/sq.m (30 nit)
-
Energy Saving Med.
28
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1.18
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.