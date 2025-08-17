LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3,700 ANSI Lumens
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Technology
Ultra Short Throw
Brightness Optimizer II
Usability
webOS
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
2.2Ch 40W Sound
*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
3 Channel Laser Gen.2
By featuring the latest 3 Channel Laser technology that uses RGB separate primary colors and provides 30% brighter color expression* than the previous generation, LG HU915QE can express a vivid picture while virtually preventing color loss.
*Compared to LG HU85L, the value may vary depending on the external environment or others.
Real 4K UHD Laser Projector
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 120-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness.
Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
Ultra Short Throw
Just a Span for Overwhelmingly Large Screen
LG CineBeam gives vivid imagery within a remarkably short throw distance (0.19 Throw Ratio*). Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 304.8CM (120).
*It can project a 228.6CM (90) screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 254CM (100) screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 304.8CM (120) screen from a distance of 18.3cm.
Kvadrat Re-wool
Designed for Harmonic Interior
By applying a premium material from Kvadrat Re-wool which is crafted using 45% recycled wool, its environmentally friendly textile seamlessly blends in your home interior.
Auto Brightness
Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Bright Room: Energy Saving Min.)
Auto Brightness
Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Dark Room: Energy Saving Med.)
*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
- Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
- Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode
Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
- Image is brightFull laser current, to make image bright
- Image is darkLower laser current, to make image darker
Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
Expanded Ports
Variety of Connectivity with Various Devices
With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical Digital Audio OUT, and a LAN port, HU915QE supports stable interfaces.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.
Key Specs
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
3700
Type
3Ch Laser
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Output
40W (2.2ch)
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
3700
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
NOISE
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
Energy Saving Med.
28dB(A)
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB(A)
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
90" ~ 120"
Standard (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm
Throw Ratio
0.19
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
1.2
LIGHT SOURCE
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
Type
3Ch Laser
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
SOUND
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
Output
40W (2.2ch)
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
HDMI
3
IP control
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
RJ45
1
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
White
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
Kensington Lock
YES
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
Local Key
YES
ACCESSORY
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
Remote Control - Motion
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
Warranty Card
YES
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
13.1
FEATURES
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
Background Image
YES
Black Level Control
YES
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
Contents Suggestion
YES
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Dynamic Black
YES
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
FILMMAKER mode
YES
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
HDR
HDR10, HLG
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
YES
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
Internet Browser
YES
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
Noise Reduction
YES
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
Premium CP
YES
Processor
Quad Core
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
Real Cinema
YES (up to 4096x2160)
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
Self Diagnosis
YES
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
Smooth Gradation
YES
Store Mode
YES
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
TruMotion
YES (up to 4096x2160)
Upscaler
YES (4K)
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
680 x 347 x 128
