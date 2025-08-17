LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compact Design
- One-hand Grip size
- Simple IR Remote
Smart Usage
- webOS & Wireless Connection
- Bluetooth Audio Dual Out
Display
- Flexible Screen Size
- Auto Vertical Keystone
Simple IR Remote
Control it Intuitively and Conveniently
The new simple IR remote control with a simplified UI and 18 buttons allows you to control the projector quickly and easily.
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.
Smart Wireless Connection
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution
Flexible Screen Size for Cinematic Immersion
With FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and compact size to fit anywhere, you can create your own immersive theater at home or at outdoors on a flexible screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.
Auto Vertical Keystone
It automatically corrects the trapezoidal screen, which occurs when the projector and the screen are not horizontal, to the straight rectangle screen.
Ai-powered Viewing Experience with Alpha 7 Processor
LG MAGNIT features an advanced AI-powered Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor that optimizes clarity and sharpness to deliver an outstanding viewing experience. Its advanced AI technology enables the processor to recognize and analyze content, tailoring the display settings for each individual scene to create a highly realistic and immersive image possible.
Through optimization by the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, nebulae in the night sky appear more vibrant and exhibit enhanced sharpness.
