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4K UHD Smart TV
A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colors with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD. LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the higher quality and 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness, and clarity. Vibrant colors and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast by HDR10 Pro*.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly rendered, appearing as if it were real.
* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.
Get Total Connectivity from Your TV
Cast your apps directly onto your TV. See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.
A hotel guest is casting content from a smartphone to the in-room TV using wireless casting technologies such as AirPlay and Google Cast.
*Google Cast and Apple AirPlay are trademarks owned by their respective Brands.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix* on UA831C. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UA831C series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
The UA831C is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.
*The UA831C series has a depth of 67.9 mm.
Dimensions / Weight
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D, mm)
968 x 621 x 200
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D, mm)
968 x 567 x 67.9
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D, mm)
1055 x 660 x 142
Weight without Stand
7.3 kg
All Spec
AUDIO
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Output
20W
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Speaker System
2.0 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Backlight Type
Direct
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
Picture Mode
10 modes
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Full Web Browser
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Sports Alert
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes