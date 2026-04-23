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4K UHD Smart TV
Contact us

4K UHD Smart TV

Contact us

4K UHD Smart TV

55UA831C0LA
Front view with infill image
Front view
-15 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Close-up image of bottom
Front view with infill image
Front view
-15 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Close-up image of bottom

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Google Cast
  • Netflix
  • AirPlay
More

4K UHD Smart TV

A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colors with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD. LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the higher quality and 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness, and clarity. Vibrant colors and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast by HDR10 Pro*.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly rendered, appearing as if it were real.

* HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.

Get Total Connectivity from Your TV

Cast your apps directly onto your TV. See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

A hotel guest is casting content from a smartphone to the in-room TV using wireless casting technologies such as AirPlay and Google Cast.

*Google Cast and Apple AirPlay are trademarks owned by their respective Brands.

Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix* on UA831C. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UA831C series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

The UA831C is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.

*The UA831C series has a depth of 67.9 mm.

Dimensions / Weight

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D, mm)

    1236 x 780 x 230

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D, mm)

    1236 x 718 x 67.9

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D, mm)

    1360 x 845 x 142

  • Weight without Stand

    11.5 kg

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

AUDIO

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Usage Care

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Leaflet

extension : pdf
UA831C- Leaflet- India_180925.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.