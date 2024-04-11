We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and teaching tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky notes, allowing for active engagement by students and enabling intuitive classes.
Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality. This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.
*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard includes simple import and export functionality.
Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).
LG ConnectedCare DMS
LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard installed in educational environments. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
*'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region,
so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Wireless ScreenShare
LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device.
Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.
*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
*For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections
which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (L30)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
YES
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm
-
Weight (Head)
58.6Kg
-
Packed Weight
75.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1957 × 1160 × 100mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 600 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2110 × 1283 × 225mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
32GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1314 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1979 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Max.
580W
-
Typ.
385W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (15W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / YES
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
5ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.88
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
CPU
Quad core A55
-
GPU
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
Memory(RAM)
4GB
-
Storage
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 11
