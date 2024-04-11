About Cookies on This Site

LG CreateBoard

55TR3DK-I

LG CreateBoard

(4)
Front view

A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.



Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and teaching tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky notes, allowing for active engagement by students and enabling intuitive classes.
Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.



Multi-touch

LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality. This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.

*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.



Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard includes simple import and export functionality.
Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).



LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard installed in educational environments. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

*'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region,
so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.



Issue Management

Issue Management

Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the classroom.
Remote-control Services

Remote-control Services

Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control. Content including images, videos, audio messages, or live streaming can be remotely shared with connected devices.
Broadcasting

Broadcasting

In case of emergency situations such as a fire or a natural disaster, emergency warning alerts will be sent from the main system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action. When the message is sent out to the device, LG CreateBoard interrupts the current display and sends out emergency messages along with warning sounds.

Wireless ScreenShare

LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device.
Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.

*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
*For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).



Bluetooth Connectivity

LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.



C-type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections
which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.



QR Login for Easy Cloud Access

QR Login for Easy Cloud Access

The QR code on the home screen reduces preparation time for class by enabling personal device verification. Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive with just one QR verification without any additional login process. Once a lesson is finished, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect, thus the risk of a personal information leak is reduced.
Auto-remove Files

Advanced Eye-Care

LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor's backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.

 

Smart Viewing

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard features front display ports and speakers which are ideal for both teachers and students, enabling content to be delivered easier with more immersive sound.



Built-in OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the LG CreateBoard without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.

*OPS : Open Pluggable Specification



Smart Viewing

The Smart Viewing feature of LG CreateBoard enables efficient teaching. Two or more materials can be displayed on the same screen simultaneously without having to repeat Alt-tab, making teaching more convenient and efficient. Two materials can be displayed side by side (multi window mode), or one material can be overlaid on the other one (picture-in-picture mode).

*Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
*PIP mode is available for the external source screen.


Power Saving

When a device doesn’t receive an external input signal for a specific amount of time set by the user, the device goes into standby mode. Devices can also be automatically turned on or off at specific time or day set by the user, which contributes to save energy.



Screen Lock

Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.



Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard supports Secure Mode that disables the LG CreateBoard Share function to prevent unauthorized content from being shown on various devices.



USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.

Monitoring



Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (L30)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/45mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26.1Kg

  • Packed Weight

    34.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1271 × 774 × 87mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400 x 200 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1401 × 859 × 220mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 90 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    580 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1348 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Max.

    395W

  • Typ.

    170W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (15W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    5ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.88

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Quad core A55

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • Memory(RAM)

    4GB

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 11

Leaflet

extension : pdf
TR3DK Leaflet India 240329.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.