We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS UHD Signage
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.
Easy Menu Setup for Vertical Needs
*Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room.
*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional).
*Compared to LG's UL3G series.
*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.
*e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors.
**External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
300nit (Typ.)
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
DCI 80%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
Audio Out
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Ashed Blue
-
Bezel Width
Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
8.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
10.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
967 x 564 x 57.1mm
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1055 x 660 x 142mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail Over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play Via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
56W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Max.
120W
-
Typ.
80W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
Promota
YES (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.